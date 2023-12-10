The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Michael Gallup hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gallup will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup's 28 grabs are good enough for 357 yards (29.8 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 47 times.

In one of 12 games this season, Gallup has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 0 0 0

Rep Michael Gallup with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.