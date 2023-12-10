Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 83, Prairie View A&M 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-19.6)

Iowa State (-19.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Iowa State has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 5-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cyclones are 6-3-0 and the Panthers are 3-3-0.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers score 74.9 points per game (174th in college basketball) and allow 74.6 (258th in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

Prairie View A&M grabs 34.9 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 37.0 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.1 boards per game.

Prairie View A&M makes 4.6 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

Prairie View A&M has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (140th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (24th in college basketball).

