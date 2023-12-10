Which basketball team is on top of the Southland? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Lamar

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-6

5-3 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 63-60 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 18-8

4-4 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 67-56 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 18-7

5-3 | 18-7 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: L 76-35 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Edward's

Saint Edward's Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 15-10

4-4 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: W 69-46 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-14

5-4 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Champion Christian

Champion Christian Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Northwestern State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-5 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: L 76-60 vs UL Monroe

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Nicholls

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-16

6-5 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: L 73-62 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Houston Christian

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-21

4-6 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 79-57 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Schreiner

Schreiner Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. New Orleans

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

1-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: L 72-45 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. McNeese

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 0-27

3-7 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 133-44 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game