Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Women's Southland Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the Southland? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
Southland Power Rankings
1. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: W 63-60 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 67-56 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 18-7
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: L 76-35 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Edward's
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: W 69-46 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Champion Christian
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: L 76-60 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Nicholls
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: L 73-62 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 79-57 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Schreiner
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. New Orleans
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 72-45 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
10. McNeese
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 133-44 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: Centenary (LA)
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
