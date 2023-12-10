The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up just four more points per game (67) than the Texans allow their opponents to score (63).

When it scores more than 63 points, Incarnate Word is 3-0.

Tarleton State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67 points.

The 68 points per game the Texans score are 15.8 more points than the Cardinals give up (52.2).

Tarleton State is 2-4 when scoring more than 52.2 points.

When Incarnate Word allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-2.

The Texans shoot 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.5 higher than the Texans have given up.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Andjela Bigovic: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Teresa Da Silva: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Lexi Bull: 4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Tarleton State Schedule