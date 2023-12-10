Sunday's contest features the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) and the Memphis Tigers (6-2) squaring off at Reed Arena (on December 10) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 victory for Texas A&M.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Memphis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-8.4)

Texas A&M (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Texas A&M has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Memphis, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Aggies have gone over the point total in six games, while Tigers games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 76.8 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Texas A&M ranks 25th in the country at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 12.6 more than the 26.2 its opponents average.

Texas A&M hits 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.9 (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

The Aggies' 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 162nd in college basketball.

Texas A&M has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.