How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 30th.
- The 76.8 points per game the Aggies put up are only 2.8 more points than the Tigers give up (74).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 when scoring more than 74 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67).
- In terms of threes, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa State
|W 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.