Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college basketball schedule on Sunday, which includes the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Utah Utes, should provide some fireworks.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch UMass Lowell vs. UMass
- TV: NESN
Siena Saints vs. Boston College Eagles
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Siena vs. Boston College
- TV: ACC Network X
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Iona Gaels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
- Location: New Rochelle, New York
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Iona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch FGCU vs. Duke
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
How to Watch Florida State vs. UCLA
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Indiana State Sycamores
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hulman Center
- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green vs. Merrimack Warriors
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hammel Court
- Location: North Andover, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Merrimack
- TV: NESN Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- Location: Tampa, Florida
How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Lehigh vs. Pittsburgh
- TV: ACC Network X
