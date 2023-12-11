Derrick Jones Jr. will take the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jones, in his last game (December 8 win against the Trail Blazers), put up 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.1 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 15 17.1 PR -- 14 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

Jones is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.1 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 31 16 4 1 4 0 1 10/30/2023 27 22 4 0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.