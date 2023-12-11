Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) will meet the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, December 11 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1090.9 816.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 54.5 38.9 Fantasy Rank 3 24

Buy Dončić and Bane gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic is averaging 31.9 points, 8.7 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 per outing (21st in the league).

Dallas loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 42.6 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.7 per outing.

The Mavericks hit 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9.

Dallas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (first in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (15th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -124 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.2 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 112.1 per contest (11th in league).

The 42 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.1 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents pull down.

The Grizzlies connect on 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.8 (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

Memphis has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13.4 (16th in NBA) while forcing 15.2 (fourth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 2.9 -4.5 Usage Percentage 35.2% 30% True Shooting Pct 61.4% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 7.1% Assist Pct 40.1% 27.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.