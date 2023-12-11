Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) will meet the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, December 11 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Desmond Bane
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1090.9
|816.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|54.5
|38.9
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|24
Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Insights
Luka Doncic & the Mavericks
- Doncic is averaging 31.9 points, 8.7 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.
- The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 per outing (21st in the league).
- Dallas loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 42.6 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.7 per outing.
- The Mavericks hit 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9.
- Dallas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (first in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (15th in the league).
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -124 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.2 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 112.1 per contest (11th in league).
- The 42 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.1 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents pull down.
- The Grizzlies connect on 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.8 (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.
- Memphis has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13.4 (16th in NBA) while forcing 15.2 (fourth in league).
Luka Doncic vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Desmond Bane
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.9
|-4.5
|Usage Percentage
|35.2%
|30%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.4%
|58.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.5%
|7.1%
|Assist Pct
|40.1%
|27.3%
