Oddsmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
34.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -149)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Doncic is 34.5 points. That is 2.6 more than his season average of 31.9.
  • He has grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
  • Doncic has averaged 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Doncic's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM
19.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -135)
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.6 less than Monday's prop total.
  • Hardaway has connected on 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +102)
  • Monday's prop bet for Bane is 26.5 points, 1.9 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
  • Bane has dished out 5.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 21.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (19.9).
  • He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

