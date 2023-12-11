How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) take the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Lions are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 157th.
- The Lions average just 3.1 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bears allow (72.3).
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce puts up 92.8 points per game at home, compared to 53.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 39.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Lions are giving up 10.0 fewer points per game (67.0) than in away games (77.0).
- Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-Commerce has played better in home games this season, sinking 12.8 threes per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 22.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Denver
|L 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 100-48
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/3/2023
|@ SMU
|L 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/11/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/1/2024
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
