Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) will face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-Commerce Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Brewer: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Williams: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dodd: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|294th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|74.8
|194th
|243rd
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|72.2
|204th
|332nd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|35.3
|107th
|331st
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|156th
|72nd
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|91st
|163rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.8
|260th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|214th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.