The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In eight of 26 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 26 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Seguin has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 18 Points 2 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

