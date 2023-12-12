Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers versus the Houston Cougars is the only game on the Tuesday college basketball schedule that includes a Big 12 team in action.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Houston Cougars
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
