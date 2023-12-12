If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Carson County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarendon High School at Panhandle High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Panhandle, TX
  • Conference: 2A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Groom High School at Adrian High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Adrian, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.