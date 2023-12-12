Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Erath County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan High School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
