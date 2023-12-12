Fisher County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Robert Lee High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12

7:20 PM CT on December 12 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Rotan High School at Moran High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Moran, TX

Moran, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamlin Collegiate High School at Munday High School