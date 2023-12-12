Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Hockley County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anton High School at Lazbuddie High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lazbuddie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Post High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Smyer, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
