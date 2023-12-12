Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Jeff Davis County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Jeff Davis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iraan High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
