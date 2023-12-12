Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in King County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trent High School at Guthrie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Guthrie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
