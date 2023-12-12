The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.2)

Mavericks (-2.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

The Mavericks have a 12-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-12-0 mark of the Lakers.

Los Angeles (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Dallas (1-4) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (20%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 39.1% of the time this season (nine out of 23). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (16 out of 22).

The Lakers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-3) this season, higher than the .200 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).

Mavericks Performance Insights

Offensively the Mavericks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (119.9 points per game). On defense they are 21st (116.5 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.3 per game).

At 25.8 assists per game, the Mavericks are 17th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Dallas is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and ranked 13th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

