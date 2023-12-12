Two streaking squads hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Mavericks, who have won three straight games.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 112 per outing (10th in the league).

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.5 per contest (21st in league).

These two teams score a combined 233 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, seven fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has put together a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 34.5 -115 32.0

Mavericks and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.