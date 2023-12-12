The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (14-8), who have won three straight.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Dallas has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks put up an average of 119.9 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up.

Dallas has put together a 13-5 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, averaging 121.8 points per game, compared to 118.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 117.1 points per game at home, and 116.1 on the road.

At home the Mavericks are picking up 26.7 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (25.0).

Mavericks Injuries