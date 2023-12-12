The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Dereck Lively is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Grizzlies, 120-113, on Monday. Luka Doncic starred with 35 points, plus eight boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 35 8 6 2 2 5 Jaden Hardy 19 0 4 1 0 5 Dereck Lively 16 16 2 0 1 0

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's averages for the season are 32 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game (second in NBA).

Lively adds 9.1 points per game, plus 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 0 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s averages for the season are 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30.4 8.2 8.2 1.5 0.7 3.3 Kyrie Irving 19 3 2.8 0.9 0.1 1.8 Dereck Lively 8.2 8.4 1.3 0.5 1.9 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.2 4.1 0.7 0.7 1.1 1.8 Dante Exum 7.6 2.8 3 0.6 0.1 0.5

