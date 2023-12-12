Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Montague County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Valley High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forestburg School High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Forestburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gold-Burg High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henrietta High School at Nocona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
