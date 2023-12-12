Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|205th
|74
|Points Scored
|74.5
|201st
|164th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|174th
|187th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.7
|63rd
|252nd
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|4.7
|339th
|167th
|13.5
|Assists
|9.7
|345th
|94th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|169th
