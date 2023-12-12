Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Runnels County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden City High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Winters, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballinger High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eula High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.