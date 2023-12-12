Tuesday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on December 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 72, UL Monroe 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-5.6)

Sam Houston (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Sam Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, and UL Monroe's is 2-3-0. The Bearkats have hit the over in seven games, while Warhawks games have gone over two times.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game with a +14 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allow 72.3 per outing (218th in college basketball).

Sam Houston is 126th in the nation at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Sam Houston knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8 (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Bearkats rank 279th in college basketball with 89.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th in college basketball defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sam Houston has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (282nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (46th in college basketball).

