The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Bearkats have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have hit.

Sam Houston has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 36th.

The 73.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 2.6 more points than the Warhawks allow (71.1).

Sam Houston is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.

The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.2).

Sam Houston drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule