Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Taylor County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anson High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trent High School at Guthrie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Guthrie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.