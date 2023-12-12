The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Houston Cougars (6-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 59.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.
  • The Cougars put up 86 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers allow.
  • Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
  • Texas Southern has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 86 points.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Tigers give up.

Texas Southern Leaders

  • Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG%
  • Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%
  • Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ LSU L 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/22/2023 SFA L 73-58 Health & PE Arena
11/29/2023 @ Rice L 74-44 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/12/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/15/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/18/2023 Omaha - Health & PE Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.