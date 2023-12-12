Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Walker County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Baptist School at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
