Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in El Paso County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montwood High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.