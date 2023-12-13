Wednesday's game between the Rice Owls (3-6) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rice squad taking home the win. Game time is at 12:15 PM ET on December 13.

The game has no line set.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 12:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 81, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.2)

Rice (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

Rice's record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, and Incarnate Word's is 4-4-0. The Owls have gone over the point total in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, while allowing 79.1 per contest, 329th in college basketball) and have a -12 scoring differential.

The 37.9 rebounds per game Incarnate Word accumulates rank 126th in the nation. Their opponents record 37.2.

Incarnate Word connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (144th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 31.1%.

Incarnate Word has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.3 per game (351st in college basketball) while forcing 11 (271st in college basketball).

