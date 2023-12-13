Rice vs. Incarnate Word December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-5) will play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Travis Evee: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Shelby: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
Rice vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|175th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.6
|130th
|350th
|83.7
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|300th
|304th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|35.7
|90th
|238th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|67th
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|101st
|98th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.4
|228th
|117th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|14.6
|337th
