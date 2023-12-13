The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Cardinals have taken four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 65.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 53.9 the Red Raiders give up.
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53.9 points.
  • Texas Tech has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Red Raiders put up 24.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Cardinals give up (50.7).
  • Texas Tech is 10-0 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • Incarnate Word is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
  • This year the Red Raiders are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.
  • The Cardinals make 40% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
  • Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
  • Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 56.5 FG%
  • Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 UC Irvine W 60-54 United Supermarkets Arena
12/1/2023 Houston Christian W 79-34 United Supermarkets Arena
12/5/2023 Sam Houston W 93-60 United Supermarkets Arena
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - United Supermarkets Arena
12/19/2023 Tulsa - South Maui Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Oregon State - South Maui Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.