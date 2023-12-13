How to Watch UTSA vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 40th.
- The Roadrunners' 79.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up.
- UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 77.3 on the road.
- The Roadrunners allow 73.6 points per game at home, and 87.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (35.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|W 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.