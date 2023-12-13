The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

The Roadrunners' 79.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up.

UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.3 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 77.3 on the road.

The Roadrunners allow 73.6 points per game at home, and 87.8 away.

Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (35.9%) too.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule