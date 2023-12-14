How to Watch the Baylor vs. Delaware State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (7-0) will host the Delaware State Hornets (2-7) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Delaware State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets score an average of 55.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 57.7 the Bears allow.
- Delaware State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
- Baylor's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.2 points.
- The Bears average 9.2 more points per game (89.0) than the Hornets give up (79.8).
- Baylor has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.
- When Delaware State gives up fewer than 89.0 points, it is 2-4.
- The Bears are making 49.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.9%).
- The Hornets' 35.0 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Bears have given up.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-47
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|W 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|W 71-51
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|-
|Massimino Court
