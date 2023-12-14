Dante Exum and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 127-125 win over the Lakers (his last action) Exum put up 26 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Exum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 7.4 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 2.8 3.9 Assists 4.5 2.4 3.6 PRA -- 12.6 18.2 PR -- 10.2 14.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Exum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dante Exum Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Exum is responsible for taking 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

Exum is averaging 1.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Exum's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 105.9 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.4 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.