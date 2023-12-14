Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (7-1) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Cougars secured an 89-42 win against Texas Southern.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, UTSA 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Air Force Falcons, who are ranked No. 192 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 99-61, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Houston is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 192) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 228) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 229) on December 8

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 231) on November 14

79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 294) on December 3

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Bria Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) N'Yah Boyd: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Kamryn Jones: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Maliyah Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 86.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +213 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.6 points per game.

