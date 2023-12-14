Houston vs. UTSA December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (4-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Houston vs. UTSA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games
- December 3 at home vs Florida A&M
- December 8 at Texas A&M-Commerce
- December 12 at home vs Texas Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sidney Love: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Maya Linton: 5.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTSA Players to Watch
- White: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Love: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Udo: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Linton: 5.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.