The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 144.5 for the matchup.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -1.5 144.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Each game Lamar has played this season has gone over 144.5 combined points scored.

Lamar has a 160.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 16.3 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Lamar has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Lamar has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lamar has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 0 0% 71.8 153.9 70.1 148.8 138.2 Lamar 7 100% 82.1 153.9 78.7 148.8 148.9

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 82.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks allow.

Lamar is 4-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 3-3-0 0-1 2-4-0 Lamar 5-2-0 4-2 6-1-0

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Lamar 7-8 Home Record 6-9 4-10 Away Record 2-12 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

