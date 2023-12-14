Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
At American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSW and BSN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|229.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-1)
|229
|-118
|+100
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Mavericks' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 116.9 per contest (21st in the league).
- The Timberwolves' +150 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 105.9 per outing (second in league).
- These two teams score a combined 232.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 222.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Minnesota has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
Mavericks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Luka Doncic
|33.5
|-115
|32.0
|Dereck Lively
|8.5
|-105
|9.0
Mavericks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Timberwolves
|+2500
|+1200
|-
