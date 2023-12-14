You can see player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns and other players on the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Doncic has put up 32 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Doncic has made 3.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -106)

Thursday's over/under for Dereck Lively is 8.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He grabs 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS 22.5 (Over: -104)

Towns is averaging 21.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 less than Thursday's prop total.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

Rudy Gobert has recorded 13.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points less than Thursday's points prop total.

