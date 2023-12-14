Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings
It's Week 15 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 15
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|197.6
|16.5
|8.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|196.9
|15.1
|8.9
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|176.6
|13.6
|7.1
|George Kittle
|49ers
|170.3
|13.1
|5.5
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|170.1
|13.1
|7.9
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|146
|11.2
|5.8
|David Njoku
|Browns
|141
|10.8
|7.1
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|138
|10.6
|5.7
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|135.4
|13.5
|6.1
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|129
|9.9
|5.7
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|120.5
|10
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|113.5
|10.3
|5.5
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|110.5
|8.5
|5.7
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|103.6
|8.6
|5.2
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|100.4
|7.7
|4.2
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|100.3
|8.4
|4.3
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|98
|9.8
|5.6
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|97
|7.5
|4.2
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|96.6
|7.4
|5
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|82.7
|6.9
|4.6
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|81.7
|7.4
|4
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Titans
|76.5
|5.9
|4.6
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|73.1
|7.3
|4.5
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|66.2
|5.1
|2.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ABC/ESPN
