In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice at Crypto.com Arena.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 TNT,Max,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 BSSC,BSSD,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 TNT,Max,ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

