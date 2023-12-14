The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

  • The Islanders put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.
  • The Vaqueros average only 1.8 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Islanders give up (59.6).
  • When UT Rio Grande Valley scores more than 59.6 points, it is 0-4.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 57.8 points.
  • The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Islanders concede to opponents (35%).
  • The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

  • Alecia Westbrook: 10 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%
  • Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%
  • Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Texas A&M-CC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Texas State W 60-52 American Bank Center
12/2/2023 Rice L 84-56 American Bank Center
12/5/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 69-46 American Bank Center
12/14/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Our Lady of the Lake - American Bank Center
12/30/2023 Concordia (TX) - American Bank Center

