WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a WAC team, the matchup between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
