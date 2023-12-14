The Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the court for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Thursday.

Florida International Panthers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: FAU Arena
  • Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
  • Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Delaware State Hornets vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ferrell Center
  • Location: Waco, Texas

Dartmouth Big Green vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Costello Athletic Center
  • Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

Georgia State Panthers vs. Winthrop Eagles

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
  • Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Lipscomb Bisons

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Allen Arena
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liacouras Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: CFSB Center
  • Location: Murray, Kentucky

SMU Mustangs vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Location: Ruston, Louisiana

