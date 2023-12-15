Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Bosque County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meyer Public High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
